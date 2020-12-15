Volunteers make our world go round - PTA Holiday Basket event serves 700 families



Your heart will be warmed by this news! Shannon McMaster and Stacy Cotton (and Stacy's mother Marti who made masks for the 75 volunteers) are educators and super organizers who have been long time supporters of and volunteers for the Shoreline PTSA Holiday Basket program. Your heart will be warmed by this news! Shannon McMaster and Stacy Cotton (and Stacy's mother Marti who made masks for the 75 volunteers) are educators and super organizers who have been long time supporters of and volunteers for the Shoreline PTSA Holiday Basket program.









They, with the help of Shoreline PTA Council co-presidents Amy Reed and Heather Segars, organized envelopes with gift cards and pick-up times for nearly 700 Shoreline Schools families.



On December 12, 2020 their newly designed Covid Safe Holiday Basket event took place for families who have children enrolled in the Shoreline School District and could use a little extra help this Holiday Season.









Each family received gift and grocery cards in a drive through event at the Shoreline Center.





Nearly 700 families and several thousand children (upwards of 1500) received gift cards for gifts and a $100 card for groceries.









This super organized event handed out over $110,000 in gift cards including $50,000 in grocery vouchers from the city of Shoreline, donations from Shoreline and Lake Forest Park Rotaries, Alpha Delta, Hopelink, the Shoreline Fire Department, Dale Turner YMCA and numerous community individuals.



Special thanks to Shannon and Stacy, volunteers and contributors who made the holidays a little brighter for many!











