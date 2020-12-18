Christmas Lights VIII - more Ridgecrest and a few Meridian Park and maybe one Parkwood

Friday, December 18, 2020

17000 block of 14th NE - Ridgecrest

Photos by Steven H. Robinson

Steve was out last night again looking for lights. He reports,

"I ran into a family checking out the lights from the SAN articles on lights. They were enjoying the displays and looking for the setups following the article and photos. Mom, Dad and son and daughter have a great TREASURE HUNT TO LOOK FOR THE LIGHT DISPLAYS."

Well, ok Family - here are more TREASURES for your hunt!

16900 block of Burke N - Meridian Park

16700 block of Wallingford N in Meridian Park
 
15000 block of 165th NE - Ridgecrest

N 156 Pl and Corliss Ave N  - Parkwood


