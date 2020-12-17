Give the Gift of Lifelong Learning this Holiday Season

Thursday, December 17, 2020

Give the gift of lifelong learning

Are you looking for the perfect last-minute gift this holiday season? Consider giving the gift of lifelong learning with Shoreline Community College Continuing Education classes!

Personal Enrichment classes begin as soon as early January and are online for your convenience.

Find something for the creative in your life, such as Digital SLR Photography for Beginners, Drawing Animals, or Comedy and Storytelling in These Strange Times


Shopping for a new retiree? Help them capture their best memories in Memoir: Writing Your Stories or plan for the future with Too Young to Retire: Recharging and Rebalancing for Your Bonus Years.

Treat your favorite crafter with Embroidery for Beginners or give the entrepreneur in your family a little push with Launch Your SideHustle


Continuing Education also offers wine appreciation classes, meditation and wellness courses, and introductory technology workshops.

Please visit the Continuing Education Course Catalog to get more great gift ideas or contactcontinuing-ed@shoreline.edufor more information.




Posted by DKH at 11:04 PM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  