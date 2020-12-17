Give the Gift of Lifelong Learning this Holiday Season
Thursday, December 17, 2020
Are you looking for the perfect last-minute gift this holiday season? Consider giving the gift of lifelong learning with Shoreline Community College Continuing Education classes!
Personal Enrichment classes begin as soon as early January and are online for your convenience.
Find something for the creative in your life, such as Digital SLR Photography for Beginners, Drawing Animals, or Comedy and Storytelling in These Strange Times.
Shopping for a new retiree? Help them capture their best memories in Memoir: Writing Your Stories or plan for the future with Too Young to Retire: Recharging and Rebalancing for Your Bonus Years.
Treat your favorite crafter with Embroidery for Beginners or give the entrepreneur in your family a little push with Launch Your SideHustle!
Continuing Education also offers wine appreciation classes, meditation and wellness courses, and introductory technology workshops.
Please visit the Continuing Education Course Catalog to get more great gift ideas or contact continuing-ed@
