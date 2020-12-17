Give the Gift of Lifelong Learning this Holiday Season

Give the gift of lifelong learning



Are you looking for the perfect last-minute gift this holiday season? Consider giving the gift of lifelong learning with Shoreline Community College Continuing Education classes!





Personal Enrichment classes begin as soon as early January and are online for your convenience.













Treat your favorite crafter with Embroidery for Beginners or give the entrepreneur in your family a little push with Launch Your SideHustle !



Continuing Education also offers wine appreciation classes, meditation and wellness courses, and introductory technology workshops.



Please visit the Continuing Education Course Catalog to get more great gift ideas or contact continuing-ed@ shoreline.edu for more information.












