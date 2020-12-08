Christmas Lights: Ridgecrest shines brightly
Tuesday, December 8, 2020
|Photo by Steven H. Robinson
Lots of Christmas lights everywhere this year. Fighting the darkness of a lost year with bright colors in the night.
|Photo by Steven H. Robinson
True confession: Steve lives in Ridgecrest. So unless the rest of you send in photos from other neighborhoods, we'll just keep on displaying Ridgecrest lights!
|Photo by Steven H. Robinson
Looks like Ridgecrest has enough to take us into the next year!
|Photo by Steven H. Robinson
