Christmas Lights: Ridgecrest shines brightly

Photo by Steven H. Robinson

Photo by Steven H. Robinson

Lots of Christmas lights everywhere this year. Fighting the darkness of a lost year with bright colors in the night.

True confession: Steve lives in Ridgecrest. So unless the rest of you send in photos from other neighborhoods, we'll just keep on displaying Ridgecrest lights!

Photo by Steven H. Robinson

Looks like Ridgecrest has enough to take us into the next year!





Photo by Steven H. Robinson



