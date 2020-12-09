LFP council work session and regular meeting on Thursday

The LFP council will hold a work session at 5:30pm Thursday, December 10, 2020 to continue work on the Town Center code draft amendments.





Zoom Meeting link: https://zoom.us/j/91484421090 (works for both meetings)





The draft amendments can be found from a link on the agenda page





The regular council meeting will begin at 7pm with a presentation on the proposed merger of Northshore and Woodinville fire departments, and recommendations from the Tree Board for updates to tree regulations.









Instructions for making oral comments at the meeting are on the agenda as are links to all staff documents.





The agenda includes interlocal agreements for jail services, as well as budget amendments, property taxes, and the legislative agenda.















