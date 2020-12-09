LFP council work session and regular meeting on Thursday

Wednesday, December 9, 2020



The LFP council will hold a work session at 5:30pm Thursday, December 10, 2020 to continue work on the Town Center code draft amendments.

Zoom Meeting link: https://zoom.us/j/91484421090 (works for both meetings)

The draft amendments can be found from a link on the agenda page

The regular council meeting will begin at 7pm with a presentation on the proposed merger of Northshore and Woodinville fire departments, and recommendations from the Tree Board for updates to tree regulations.

Zoom Meeting link: https://zoom.us/j/91484421090

Instructions for making oral comments at the meeting are on the agenda as are links to all staff documents. 

The agenda includes interlocal agreements for jail services, as well as budget amendments, property taxes, and the legislative agenda.




Posted by DKH at 3:39 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  