Agenda for Shoreline council meeting Monday Dec 14 includes three public hearings

Action Item 8(a) Public Hearing and Adoption of Ordinance No. 908 – Adopting Pre- Annexation Zoning for the Point Wells Subarea and Adding a New Chapter, Chapter 20.94 Point Wells – Planned Area 4, to Title 20 of the Shoreline Municipal Code

Action Item 8(b) Public Hearing and Discussing Ordinance No. 916 - Extension of Interim Regulations to Allow for Additional Extensions of Application and Permit Deadlines Beyond Those Provided for in the Shoreline Municipal Code Due to COVID-19 Impacts

Action Item 8(c) Public Hearing and Discussing Ordinance No. 917 – Extension of Interim Regulations for Outdoor Seating

The staff report for the November 9, 2020 Council meeting can be found at the following link:On July 27, 2020, the City Council adopted Ordinance No. 893, enacting interim regulations that provide relief for applicants by creating additional extensions of application and permit deadlines due to the economic and health impacts of COVID-19. Proposed Ordinance No. 916 would extend these interim regulations for another six monthsThe staff report is available at the following link:On July 27, 2020, the City Council adopted Ordinance No. 895, enacting interim regulations for outdoor seating areas for existing restaurants and bars due to indoor seating restrictions related to COVID-19. To date, there have been five outdoor seating registrations filed with the City. Proposed Ordinance No. 917 would extend these interim regulations for another six months.The staff report is available at the following link:--Pam Cross