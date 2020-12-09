Agenda for Shoreline council meeting Monday Dec 14 includes three public hearings

Wednesday, December 9, 2020


Agenda for December 14, 2020 City Council Meeting

The agenda includes the following three Public Hearings:

Action Item 8(a) Public Hearing and Adoption of Ordinance No. 908 – Adopting Pre- Annexation Zoning for the Point Wells Subarea and Adding a New Chapter, Chapter 20.94 Point Wells – Planned Area 4, to Title 20 of the Shoreline Municipal Code

The staff report for the November 9, 2020 Council meeting can be found at the following link:

http://cosweb.ci.shoreline.wa.us/uploads/attachments/cck/council/staffreports/2020/staffreport110920-8b.pdf


Action Item 8(b) Public Hearing and Discussing Ordinance No. 916 - Extension of Interim Regulations to Allow for Additional Extensions of Application and Permit Deadlines Beyond Those Provided for in the Shoreline Municipal Code Due to COVID-19 Impacts

On July 27, 2020, the City Council adopted Ordinance No. 893, enacting interim regulations that provide relief for applicants by creating additional extensions of application and permit deadlines due to the economic and health impacts of COVID-19. Proposed Ordinance No. 916 would extend these interim regulations for another six months

The staff report is available at the following link:

http://cosweb.ci.shoreline.wa.us/uploads/attachments/cck/council/staffreports/2020/staffreport072720-7d.pdf


Action Item 8(c) Public Hearing and Discussing Ordinance No. 917 – Extension of Interim Regulations for Outdoor Seating

On July 27, 2020, the City Council adopted Ordinance No. 895, enacting interim regulations for outdoor seating areas for existing restaurants and bars due to indoor seating restrictions related to COVID-19. To date, there have been five outdoor seating registrations filed with the City. Proposed Ordinance No. 917 would extend these interim regulations for another six months.

The staff report is available at the following link:

http://cosweb.ci.shoreline.wa.us/uploads/attachments/cck/council/staffreports/2020/staffreport072720-8a.pdf

--Pam Cross




Posted by DKH at 3:53 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  