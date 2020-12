Case updates December 15, 2020; more doses of vaccine on the way

The Washington State Department of Health anticipates receiving tens of thousands more doses of COVID-19 vaccine later this week, as vaccinations continue for frontline health workers and long-term care residents and staff across the state.





31,200 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine have already arrived in Washington, and we’ll be getting 29,250 additional doses later this week.







The department estimates it will take until around mid- to late January to finish vaccinating these groups and begin offering the vaccine to the next eligible groups.





Case updates December 15, 2020





United States cases 16,519,668 - 201,776 cases since yesterday

deaths 302,992 - 2,960 deaths since yesterday

Washington state - the DOH is still reviewing and adjusting numbers

cases 214,265 - includes 7,671 probable cases

hospitalizations 13,074 - 301 since last report

deaths 3,042 - 89 since last report - no reports on weekends - the DOH is still reviewing and adjusting numbers

King county

cases 55,212 - 363 since yesterday

hospitalizations 3,765 - 17 since yesterday

deaths 954 - 6 since yesterday

Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)

cases 13,860 - 81 since yesterday

hospitalizations 901 - 6 since yesterday

deaths 236 - 2 since yesterday

- population 744,995 (2018) Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)

cases 1,428 - 10 since yesterday

hospitalizations 147 - -1 since yesterday

deaths 76 - 0 since yesterday

- population 56,752 (2018) Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)

cases 168 - 0 since yesterday

hospitalizations 15 - 0 since yesterday

deaths 3 - 0 since yesterday

- 13,569 (2018)

As of midday Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at least 410 doses of vaccine have been administered to these groups in Washington.The department estimates it will take until around mid- to late January to finish vaccinating these groups and begin offering the vaccine to the next eligible groups.

These groups are the first and only people eligible to receive the vaccine at this time.