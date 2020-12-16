U.S. Representative Pramila Jayapal elected Chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus

“It’s time for Congress to act boldly, restoring power to where it belongs — with the people.

"I am confident that with this talented leadership team and the expertise and passion of our entire caucus, we can deliver progressive policies that bring real relief to families, advance racial justice, tackle poverty and inequality of any kind, strengthen worker power, advance climate justice, break up monopolies, bring humanity to our immigration system and help transform this country so working people finally get ahead.”

Congresswoman Jayapal most recently served as the caucus’ Co-Chair. The newly elected Congressional Progressive Caucus (CPC) Executive Board is also representative of the diversity within the caucus — more than half of Executive Board members are people of color and more than half are women.The CPC is currently made up of nearly 100 members who champion progressive ideals in Congress and throughout the country. Since 1991, the CPC has advocated for progressive policies that prioritize working Americans over corporate interests, fight economic and social inequality and advance civil liberties.