Call Out to Seniors and all Community for the Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Center

Senior Center building on NE 185th

Photo by Jon Ann Cruver By Donna Hawkey By Donna Hawkey





Some seniors are not aware of the array of class offerings online, the food service deliveries and pick-ups, and medical help available at the center because they do not own devices such as a computer, iPad, or smartphone.





Ms. LaCroix, Executive Director of the Shoreline-LFP Senior Center, needs the community to help in getting the word out. Speedy solutions are in development because seniors need support now more than ever. Social isolation can create or exacerbate many health problems.



The center is “fervently” searching for a grant to purchase loaner tablets and has contracted a local business to train seniors one-on-one, says Ms. LaCroix. Tech-Train will provide the training via telephone, Zoom, or in person at the center using Covid safety protocols.





King County is working on creating Hotspots. These are locations where free internet will be accessible while sitting in a car so that low-income seniors do not have to incur expensive internet home hook-up and service charges, as reported by Ms. LaCroix.



Many seniors who own technology devices are accessing classes and services and are enjoying this healthy addition to isolated lives. There are numerous classes offered for Shoreline and Lake Forest Park residents, and even social coffee times are online via Zoom and easy to access.





Various and many mental and physical medical health appointments are scheduling, including Foot Care.





The regular in-house lunch program has become the TO GO Community Dining Program, with meals delivered to the individual homes of seniors Monday-Friday. They can also be picked up at the center after registering in the program. The Meals on Wheels Program, which consists of frozen meals delivered once a week to homes, has seen a large uptick in demand as well.



Vouchers for a full uncooked ham dinner over the December holidays are available through a partnership with Maverick Gaming. To inquire about this offer, please contact National Guardsman Sergeant Suthern, who is assigned to distribute the vouchers. You can reach him at the center’s phone number 206-365-1536.



One disabled senior with no family wrote to Ms. LaCroix that she feels the senior center saved her life because dedicated volunteers brought food to her home during the pandemic.





But too many seniors are still not hearing about these offerings. Ms. LaCroix and the center’s staff miss their regular participants and are concerned about their health and their family members. In-person community connections at the center had previously been a time to learn what was going on in their lives. The staff feels a need to hear from their seniors, so they are doing everything they can to reach out now.



And Herculean efforts and results are taking place behind all this “transition from a traditional channel to an in-home delivery service,” as described recently by King County Councilmember Rod Dembowski.





Councilmember Dembowski spoke at the NUHSA (North Urban Human Services Association) annual awards ceremony. Ms. LaCroix was nominated in their “Human Services Champion” category.





Theresa LaCroix, Senior Center

Executive Director NUHSA Board President, Heidi Shepherd, made the following remarks at the ceremony on December 8th: NUHSA Board President, Heidi Shepherd, made the following remarks at the ceremony on December 8th: