25 year old Shoreline man arrested for shooting at Capitol Campus in Olympia; WSP asks for public help in identifying witness
Sunday, December 13, 2020
|WSP looking for this person, who was witness to a shooting in Olympia.
These are multiple photos of the same person
Trump supporters and counterprotesters clashed in multiple confrontations at the state Capital Campus on Saturday. WSP and partner agencies worked together coordinating response to the situation.
The Seattle Times published an account (here)
There were around 200 people in the counterprotester group and not quite as many in the Trump campaign group. There were reportedly heavily armed people in both groups.
At 4pm, the Washington State Patrol (WSP) announced that there had been a shooting and the suspect, a 25 year old Shoreline man, had been arrested for Assault 1st degree and booked into jail.
They released no information on the status on the victim.
WSP is looking for a person who is thought to be a witness to the shooting. If you have any information about the person in the photo, please contact Detective Sergeant Matt Wood at 360-704-2955 or by email sistips@wsp.wa.gov
