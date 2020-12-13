Missing in Shoreline - vulnerable adult missing from home near Shoreview Park
Sunday, December 13, 2020
At 8:30pm on Saturday evening, December 12, 2020, the King County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue sent out a notice they were searching Shoreline for 76-year-old Stephen Cook.
He left his home in the 500 block of NW 175th Ct at 3pm. His home is very near Shoreview Park and other deeply wooded areas.
Mr. Cook has Alzheimer's, diabetes and is not dressed for the weather.
As of this writing, there have been no notices that he has been found.
Please call the non-emergency line (206-296-3311) if you locate Stephen.
