After short pursuit, arrest in Echo Lake neighborhood

Photo by Steven H. Robinson

By Diane Hettrick





Neighbors in Echo Lake tending their gardens last Saturday, December 12, 2020, were treated to a demonstration of an efficient police take down.Shoreline deputies had been dispatched at 10:45am to the 18600 block of Corliss Ave N for a report of an adult son, possibly armed, at his parent’s home in violation of a no-contact order.The son left but was spotted by responding deputies in his pickup truck.According to neighbors, a pickup screeched around the corner, slammed on its brakes, and the driver dropped his head on the wheel. Four police cars followed.A high-risk stop, which is a normal response when a subject is potentially armed, was effected. Officers got out with shotguns, and the driver tossed out his phone and keys, and put his hands on window.He was handcuffed and put in a cruiser, without incident, then booked into the SCORE for malicious mischief (vandalism) and violating a no-contact order.Police moved the truck to the side of street, and all four vehicles drive off.All this without a single siren.