Window Masks 101 virtual workshop
Saturday, December 19, 2020
Photo courtesy King county
Tuesday, December 29, 2020, 4:00 – 5:00pm
Free and open to all! Preregistration required.
Learn how to make and use window masks ("smile masks") during the pandemic.
These reusable cloth masks with a clear plastic panel can help people communicate with those who are deaf or hard of hearing, in speech therapy, learning to read, or learning a language.
This workshop, and accompanying resources, will cover:
Questions? Contact program coordinator Tom at tom.watson@kingcounty.gov or at 206-477-4481.
- Different styles and materials for window masks.
- How to make these at home with your own sewing machine.
- Tips for individuals and organizations using window masks, on topics including: washing; avoiding fogging of the clear plastic panel; and distribution to those who can use them, even during lockdown conditions.
This event is sponsored by King County's free community repair events program, which was first asked to make window masks by the Children’s Therapy clinic at Valley Medical Center in Renton. While the King County repair events program has been on hold due to the pandemic, the program's sewers have made and distributed window masks to several non-profit organizations and institutions.
