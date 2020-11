Photo by Heather McLaughlin



WeatherWatcher Carl Dinse reports that his Richmond Beach weather station recorded a wind gust of 35mph around 11pm Thursday night, November 5, 2020 - and another strong gust Friday morning.





Photo by Heather McLaughlin



These two trees went down about two blocks apart on NE 195th St and 25th Ave NE.





Thanks to Heather McLaughlin for sending in these photos.