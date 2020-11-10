VETERANS DAY: Brown Bear Car Wash salutes veterans and active military with free car washes
Tuesday, November 10, 2020
Brown Bear Car Wash will offer free washes to all current or former members of the military on Veterans Day, Wednesday, November 11.
The free ““Beary Clean” washes will be available at Brown Bear’s 27 tunnel washes from 8am to 6pm including the Brown Bear tunnel wash in Shoreline at 16032 Aurora Ave N.
The offer operates on an honor system and no verification or documentation is required. Drivers should identify themselves as a current or former member of the military to the wash attendant upon arrival.
