Shoreline planning commission to discuss sign code amendments for Community Renewal Areas
Sunday, November 15, 2020
Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 7pm
The meeting will take place online. A live feed of the online meeting will stream on the City’s website, and the Commission is providing opportunities for public comment by submitting written comment or calling into the meeting to provide oral testimony.
Agenda Highlights
