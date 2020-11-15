Shoreline planning commission to discuss sign code amendments for Community Renewal Areas

Sunday, November 15, 2020


Shoreline Planning Commission Regular Meeting
Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 7pm

The meeting will take place online. A live feed of the online meeting will stream on the City’s website, and the Commission is providing opportunities for public comment by submitting written comment or calling into the meeting to provide oral testimony.

Click Here to Watch Online Live Streaming Video of the Meeting

Click Here to Sign-Up to Provide Oral Comment at the Meeting via Calling-In

Click Here to Submit Written Public Comment

Agenda Highlights

