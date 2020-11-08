Pink Patch Project continues through “Movember”

Sunday, November 8, 2020


The Lake Forest Park Police Department is raising funds through October and November for both the Pink Patch Project for breast cancer awareness and “Movember” for prostate cancer research. 

Police Officers wishing to participate in “Movember” donate $50 and are allowed to grow mustaches / beards for these two months. The Movember Foundation and Cancer Lifeline Seattle are the two charities the Department is supporting this year.

If you would like to purchase a patch or coin, please email Lt. Rhonda Lehman or give her a call at 206-957-2852. Patches are $10 and coins are $10.



