LFP takes to the streets to celebrate the election

Saturday, November 7, 2020



People took to the streets all over the United States to celebrate the outcome of the presidential election.

In Lake Forest Park, they gathered at the corner of Ballinger Way and Bothell Way. Glen Milner, who sent these photos, said "Folks driving by were expressing their excitement."


"When I went to the street corner this morning in Lake Forest Park, I knew that Joe Biden had won but it completely escaped my thoughts that there would be a spontaneous celebration. I hope this will be a new and positive turning point for our world."



