Councilmember Dembowski applauds passage of Harborview Bond measure
Friday, November 6, 2020
|Harborview photo courtesy UW
“I want to thank the voters and taxpayers of King County for approving the new Harborview Bond. We are going to build a nation-leading Behavioral Health Institute, modernize the emergency department, add respite and shelter beds, and build new patient rooms to reduce crowding and improve care.
“King County residents have shown again that they value this public hospital, its dedicated workforce of front-line caregivers, and our essential mission of serving those with the toughest medical problems, and patients who face the greatest barriers to accessing health care. This investment reflects our community’s compassion and wisdom and shows why King County is such a great place to live.”
Dembowski sponsored the bond work group scoping motion, No. 2018-0319, served on the planning group that prepared the bond package project scope during 2019-20, and co-sponsored the implementing bond ordinance No 2020-0176.
