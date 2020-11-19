City of LFP Grants for small businesses
Thursday, November 19, 2020
The Shoreline Chamber of Commerce has received money to distribute from the City of Lake Forest Park to help support small businesses in Lake Forest Park impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Please see criteria set forth by the City of Lake Forest Park below:
Fill Out the Application: https://forms.gle/ZBeCcV2uP7yxZjqm9
Applications are due December 4, 2020.
If you have any questions, or cannot access the Google Form, contact the grant administrator at
lfpgrant.shorelinechamber@gmail.com
- Grant awards may be up to $2,500, based on allowed COVID-19 related expenses (see eligible expenses).
- Grant applications will be reviewed by staff with a recommendation to the Shoreline Chamber Executive Board.
- The Executive Board will make the final determination of grant awards.
- Eligible expenses must be within the time period of March 1, 2020 to November 30, 2020.
- Grant applicants are required to submit receipts for all eligible expenses into the Google Form application page for consideration and review prior to awarding Grant money.
- Grant recipients must also submit a W-9 (https://www.irs.gov/pub/irs-pdf/fw9.pdf). A 1099 will be issued to a grant recipient as required by the IRS no later than January 2021.
- Rental/purchase of materials to increase the outdoor seating capacity for restaurant businesses.
- Marketing material for businesses.
- Business interruption costs not previously satisfied by other funding source.
- Personal protection equipment and consulting services such as business surveys and training related to COVID-19.
- If awarded the grant, businesses will be asked to join the Shoreline Chamber of Commerce if they are not already a member: https://shorelinechamberofcommerce.wildapricot.org/join
- Businesses must be located in the City of Lake Forest Park city limits.
- Businesses of Twenty-Five (25) or fewer employees.
- Loss of business income related to COVID-19, year-over-year 2019 to 2020, of at least 25% (e.g. 3 months revenue in 2019 versus 3 months in 2020 after COVID). Documentation must be provided.
- Business in good standing (e.g. have current business license, City taxes and fees paid, current on all State and regulatory requirements, not facing pending litigation or legal action, including Lake Forest Park code enforcement).
