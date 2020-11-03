80% of King County ballots in by Election Day

Tuesday, November 3, 2020

More than 80 percent of King County ballots have already arrived at the county elections office in Renton.

County ballot-return statistics show that more than 1.1 million ballots had arrived at the elections office in Renton by 6pm Tuesday, November 3, 2020. 

That’s 80.45 percent of the county’s 1.4 million registered voters with mail-in ballots still outstanding.

Local voters are returning ballots at a faster rate than the countywide average.

Voters in Shoreline and the part of northwest Seattle in the 32nd Legislative District had a ballot-return rate through Tuesday of 81.28 percent.

In Lake Forest Park, Kenmore and the part of northeast Seattle in the 46th Legislative District the ballot-return rate is 84.33 percent.

Voters in Woodway, Lynnwood and the parts of Edmonds and Mountlake Terrace in the Snohomish County portion of the 32nd Legislative District have a return rate of 75.05 percent.



