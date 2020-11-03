80% of King County ballots in by Election Day

Evan Smith

Reporter



That’s 80.45 percent of the county’s 1.4 million registered voters with mail-in ballots still outstanding.



Local voters are returning ballots at a faster rate than the countywide average.



Voters in Shoreline and the part of northwest Seattle in the 32nd Legislative District had a ballot-return rate through Tuesday of 81.28 percent.



In Lake Forest Park, Kenmore and the part of northeast Seattle in the 46th Legislative District the ballot-return rate is 84.33 percent.



Voters in Woodway, Lynnwood and the parts of Edmonds and Mountlake Terrace in the Snohomish County portion of the 32nd Legislative District have a return rate of 75.05 percent.













County ballot-return statistics show that more than 1.1 million ballots had arrived at the elections office in Renton by 6pm Tuesday, November 3, 2020.