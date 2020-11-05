145th Street and I-5 Interchange online open house and online presentation









With the arrival in 2024 of Sound Transit Link light rail and the new Shoreline South / 145th Station for light rail and bus transit, Shoreline residents and regional travelers need safe, efficient ways to connect to these facilities and to an expanding pedestrian and bike network.



To address these needs, the City of Shoreline and WSDOT, in cooperation with Sound Transit, the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) and King County Metro, plan to replace the signalized intersections on either side of I-5 with roundabouts and update lane configurations on the bridge over I-5.









More information about the project here:



You are invited to participate in two online events to learn about and provide input on the 145th Street and I-5 Interchange Project

Online presentation



The online presentation will present information on the current challenges at the 145th and I-5 interchange and how this project will address them. There will also be an opportunity to ask questions of the project team.



Date: Tuesday, November 10, 2020

Time: 12:00 – 1:00pm



To register, please go to



The online presentation will be recorded and posted on the project webpage

Online open house and survey



Visit the online open house, open through November 20, at:



The purpose of this online open house is to provide a chance for you to:

Learn about the current challenges at the 145th Street and I-5 interchange.

Learn more about this project and how it addresses those challenges.

Share what’s important to you and provide comment.

If you are unable to participate in these online events, email Bob Earl at

The interchange at 145th Street and I-5 greatly influences how traffic moves along 145th Street through Shoreline.