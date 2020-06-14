Here's lookin at you, kid
Sunday, June 14, 2020
|Owl in the back yard
Photo by Tanis Coralee Leonhardi
The Leonhardi family's back yard is against a green belt. They already had a couple of crow's nests when this guy stopped by the yard.
The crows were very unhappy and screamed their displeasure all day long. None of them, however, body slammed him like the Lake Forest Park crow did. (Feathers fly)
It's the second day and the owl is still there and has been joined by another owl. So far they have resisted getting a photo together.
--Diane Hettrick
