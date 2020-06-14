Here's lookin at you, kid

Owl in the back yard

Photo by Tanis Coralee Leonhardi





The Leonhardi family's back yard is against a green belt. They already had a couple of crow's nests when this guy stopped by the yard.





The crows were very unhappy and screamed their displeasure all day long. None of them, however, body slammed him like the Lake Forest Park crow did. ( Feathers fly





It's the second day and the owl is still there and has been joined by another owl. So far they have resisted getting a photo together.





--Diane Hettrick











