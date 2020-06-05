Feathers fly

Photo by Doug Gochanour

Photo by Victoria Gilleland

Victoria and I were looking out our kitchen window toward an owl looking back at us.We each had our phone cameras handy, so I took a photo of the owl resting.Just as Victoria took her photo, a huge crow had swooped down from behind the owl and smashed into it.It looked, for second or two, like a bird explosion.Crows around here are often very noisy when an owl is near, and they "gang up" on the owl to drive it away, at the least.In this case, the two birds flew off into trees seen in the background, to continue their discussion of territorial rights.--Doug Gochanour