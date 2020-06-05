Feathers fly

Friday, June 5, 2020

Photo by Doug Gochanour


Victoria and I were looking out our kitchen window toward an owl looking back at us.

We each had our phone cameras handy, so I took a photo of the owl resting.

Just as Victoria took her photo, a huge crow had swooped down from behind the owl and smashed into it.

Photo by Victoria Gilleland


It looked, for second or two, like a bird explosion.

Crows around here are often very noisy when an owl is near, and they "gang up" on the owl to drive it away, at the least.

In this case, the two birds flew off into trees seen in the background, to continue their discussion of territorial rights.

--Doug Gochanour



Posted by DKH at 1:48 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  