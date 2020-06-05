Vehicle and pedestrian routing for Saturday's Peaceful Protest Honoring Black Lives Lost
Friday, June 5, 2020
From the City of Shoreline
On Saturday, June 6, from 12:00 to 2:00pm, students from Shorewood and Shorecrest High Schools’ Black Student Unions and members of Black Lives Matter Shoreline, along with other community groups, will hold a peaceful gathering at Cromwell Park to honor George Floyd, Tony McDade, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and all the other Black lives lost through racial injustice.
The event will begin at 12:00pm at Cromwell Park with speeches and student performances.
Participants will then march to City Hall. They will return to Cromwell Park for the closing program.
The City of Shoreline and Shoreline Police have been working with the event organizers to ensure the safety of the participants as they march to City Hall and have created a traffic control plan.
We anticipate moderate traffic impacts between 12:30 and 1:30 as participants march to City Hall. We encourage drivers to take alternate routes through the area during this time.
There will also be a car parade for people who prefer not to march. It will leave at the same time as the march but will take an alternate route to City Hall.
Organizers are encouraging everyone to wear face coverings and to honor social distancing.
