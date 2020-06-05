Vehicle and pedestrian routing for Saturday's Peaceful Protest Honoring Black Lives Lost

From the City of Shoreline



On Saturday, June 6, from 12:00 to 2:00pm, students from Shorewood and Shorecrest High Schools’ Black Student Unions and members of Black Lives Matter Shoreline, along with other community groups, will hold a peaceful gathering at Cromwell Park to honor George Floyd, Tony McDade, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and all the other Black lives lost through racial injustice.



The event will begin at 12:00pm at Cromwell Park with speeches and student performances.



Participants will then march to City Hall. They will return to Cromwell Park for the closing program.





