Scene on the Sound: Point Wells at low tide

Low tide at Pt Wells

Photo by Lee Lageschulte



Lee took the low tide photo recently. Look at the Point Wells dock in background right. It looks like you can walk to the end of the dock.





Freighters routinely dock at the end of that pier. Hard to believe, unless there's a very steep drop off.

Photo by Steven H. Robinson





You may also notice the coal train with its uncovered loads of powdery coal.





--Diane Hettrick





Now compare it to this more normal high tide in a file photo by Steve Robinson and you can see just how far out the tide is.