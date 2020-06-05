Scene on the Sound: Point Wells at low tide

Friday, June 5, 2020

Low tide at Pt Wells
Photo by Lee Lageschulte

Lee took the low tide photo recently. Look at the Point Wells dock in background right. It looks like you can walk to the end of the dock.

Freighters routinely dock at the end of that pier. Hard to believe, unless there's a very steep drop off.
Photo by Steven H. Robinson

Now compare it to this more normal high tide in a file photo by Steve Robinson and you can see just how far out the tide is.

You may also notice the coal train with its uncovered loads of powdery coal.

--Diane Hettrick

Posted by DKH at 2:52 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  