Unc is home

Shoreline resident David "Unc" Williams was found around 2:30pm Sunday afternoon in a grocery store near his home.He is back home and reported to be doing well.Missing person"Unc" ran off from his home in Shoreline at 6am Saturday morning and did not return. He was wearing sweats and a light blue coat.He is diabetic and has not had insulin since he was at home.If you see him, call 9-1-1