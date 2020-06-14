Case updates June 13, 2020

Sunday, June 14, 2020

Washington state deaths 
Fewer people are going to the ER or visiting doctors due to COVID-19 concerns.

The U.S. HHS encourages people not to choose between medical care and social distancing and to make use of telemedicine.

If you have a health concern, don’t ignore it.

Call a doctor to see if they’re offering telemedicine.

Learn more about what is possible with medicine services at: telehealth.hhs.gov

United States
  • 2,038,344 cases
  • 114,625 deaths
Washington state
  • 25,538 cases
  • 3,845 hospitalizations
  • 1,213 deaths
King county
  • 8,700 cases
  • 1,518 hospitalizations
  • 574 deaths
Shoreline
  • 384 cases
  • 87 hospitalizations
  • 57 deaths
Lake Forest Park
  • 33 cases
  • 2 hospitalizations
  • 0 deaths 



