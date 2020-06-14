Case updates June 13, 2020
Sunday, June 14, 2020
|Washington state deaths
The U.S. HHS encourages people not to choose between medical care and social distancing and to make use of telemedicine.
If you have a health concern, don’t ignore it.
Call a doctor to see if they’re offering telemedicine.
Learn more about what is possible with medicine services at: telehealth.hhs.gov
Case updates June 13, 2020
United States
- 2,038,344 cases
- 114,625 deaths
Washington state
- 25,538 cases
- 3,845 hospitalizations
- 1,213 deaths
King county
- 8,700 cases
- 1,518 hospitalizations
- 574 deaths
Shoreline
- 384 cases
- 87 hospitalizations
- 57 deaths
Lake Forest Park
- 33 cases
- 2 hospitalizations
- 0 deaths
0 comments:
Post a Comment