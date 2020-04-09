Roundabout completed at 10th NE and NE 185th

Photo by Steven H. Robinson

Photo by Steven H. Robinson

The roundabout at 10th NE and NE 185th in the North City Neighborhood was completed start to finish in about four days.Residents barely had time to complain about the detours when the road was reopened.As roundabouts go, this one is extremely straightforward. Most of the traffic is west and south of the roundabout.Everyone seems to be navigating it without difficulty or drama. These views are from the east side of NE 185th on the residential section known as Motorcycle Hill.The roundabout was created by Sound Transit as a way to smooth the traffic for their construction vehicles going to and from the 185th Shoreline North transit station construction site. Sound Transit projects have shut down during the epidemic. Many workers are out sick and ST does not have confidence they can guarantee the health of the rest.