Rob Oxford: Be positive - Stay negative

Photo by Rob Oxford













Photo by Rob Oxford





Blanchet Seniors Being Brave(s)Designated as an essential worker I was making my rounds today when something caught my eye. Feeling the need to “investigate,” I pulled into one of the parking lots at Seattle’s Green Lake. What I saw not only made me smile, but unfortunately made me a little sad as well.Eight vehicles had been backed together in an almost perfect circle, rounded up like wagons in an old Hollywood Western. Each had its hatch or trunk open and sitting by themselves was each cars driver. Some had a passenger, but all were maintaining a distance of much more than 6 feet.I immediately noticed that all were girls and seemed to be of high school age. I introduced myself as a reporter for the Shoreline Area News, told them I admired them for adhering to the rules for Physical Distancing and that I’m sure their parents would be proud. I then asked if I could take their picture.I would have loved to have gotten a few more details, but this was their time together and I wasn’t about to interfere. They told me they were students or had been students at Bishop Blanchet and that each was a Senior. At this I became slightly emotional, thinking this was probably as close to each other as these young ladies would get before the end of the school year.As we’re all aware by now, there will be no prom for the Seniors of 2020. There will be no Senior Skip Day, no yearbook, no pranks and sadly no Graduation Ceremony. At least not the type of which we've all become accustomed.But instead of focusing on what will not be, let us instead focus on a group of high school friends doing their best to spend time together while honoring their parents wishes.