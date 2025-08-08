Shoreline residents - get a free tree - apply by August 31, 2025
Friday, August 8, 2025
Shoreline residents can receive a free tree through Communi-trees, the City’s community tree giveaway and planting program.
When you sign up for a free tree, we will help you:
Pick the right tree for your space
Plant it (if needed and subject to volunteer availability)
Learn how to keep your tree healthy
Remember to water and care for your tree
Visit ShorelineWA.gov/Communitrees for more details and to sign up for your free tree!
