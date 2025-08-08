LFP's Yard Sale Day September 13, 2025

Friday, August 8, 2025

LFP's Yard Sale Day
Saturday, September 13, 2025

Looking for a reason to finally clean out the garage (or the house)? 

Want to buy used instead of new? 

Love a good bargain or just want to explore the neighborhood? Join your neighbors for the Lake Forest Park Yard Sale Day on Saturday, September 13, 2025 from 9am to 3pm!

Volunteers of the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board are organizing Lake Forest Park’s city-wide yard sale.

Want to host a sale and be included on the official map?
📍 Submit your address HERE

Yard sale maps will be available during the week leading up to the event.
Facebook Event Page


