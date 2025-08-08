LFP's Yard Sale Day September 13, 2025

LFP's Yard Sale Day





Want to buy used instead of new?





Saturday, September 13, 2025 from 9am to 3pm!



Volunteers of the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board are organizing Lake Forest Park’s city-wide yard sale.



Want to host a sale and be included on the official map?

📍 Submit your address HERE



Yard sale maps will be available during the week leading up to the event.

Facebook Event Page





Saturday, September 13, 2025Looking for a reason to finally clean out the garage (or the house)?