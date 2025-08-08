Not all jazz sounds alike - check out the musicians of Jazz Walk





Music at the 2025 North City Jazz Walk









Outdoor Music sets, open to the public for free, start times are 6:30, 7:30, 8:30, 9:30. Street closes at 11pm.



Two FREE open to the public venues (no wristband required) start at 6:30pm



Hook Me Up - free at Franks Delivery Hook Me Up at Franks Delivery



Seven bands this year playing three 45-minute sets and one 30 minute set at the end.Outdoor Music sets, open to the public for free, start times are 6:30, 7:30, 8:30, 9:30. Street closes at 11pm.

This superb Tacoma-based quartet of top jazz musicians includes Grammy Award winning trumpeter Tracey Hooker; James Cochran on keyboard; Osama Afifi playing electric and acoustic bass; and Aaron Hennings on drums.







Sample their music here



From the 1920s "Great Gatsby" sound, to the smooth sounds of The Girl From Ipanema, or the melodies of Herb Alpert, Chuck Mangione, and Louis Armstrong, Hook Me Up has something for everyone.

Stacy Jones - free at Frank's Bargain Barn Stacy Jones Band at Frank’s Bargain Barn





Winner of over a dozen awards and backed by an award-winning line-up of musicians, The Stacy Jones Band is returning to North City Jazz walk for a second year of outstanding music.









Wristbands are required for the 5 indoor venues and are on sale in local businesses

Wristbands are $25.00 each Until day of event and can be purchased at:

Chicken Sodam - located at 17551 15th Ave NE

North City Lounge - located at 17554 15th Ave NE

North City Bistro - located at 1520 NE 177th

North City Water District - located at 1519 NE 177th

Sky Nursery – located at 18528 Aurora Ave N, Indoor venues (requiring a wristband for entrance) start at 7pm.

They will play 4 sets at 7, 8, 9, and 10pm.



Elnah Jordan at Bethel Lutheran Church Elnah Jordan Experience at Bethel Lutheran Church



From headlining festivals including the Chicago Blues Festival and SXSW, to juke joints in Mississippi, riverboats in California, and European tours, Stacy and her band have shared stages with ZZ Top, The Fabulous Thunderbirds, Coco Montoya, Elvin Bishop, Charlie Musselwhite, Lee Oskar, and many other legends. Listen to her music here

Some voices sing—Elnah Jordan tells stories. With a career spanning jazz, blues, R&B, and gospel, North City Jazz Walk is honored to introduce you to the soulful power of Elnah Jordan, paired with the versatile pianist Eric Verlinde.





From her gospel roots in the choir stands of Kentucky, to the streets of San Francisco, from night clubs across the country to award winning Off Broadway productions, her voice carries a lifetime of musical journeys filled with passion, depth, and timeless music.

Birch Pereira plays at Sodam Chicken Birch Pereira and the Gin Joints at Sodam Chicken





Born out of a love of the early years of rock 'n 'roll, Americana and swing, Birch Pereira & the Gin Joints is a band whose sound transports you to the time of speakeasies, honky-tonks and roadhouses.





With upright bassist and vocalist Birch Pereira at its center, the band features many of Seattle's most skilled and versatile musicians who share the love of the American song traditions and a desire to offer a fresh angle on them.

Click to hear a sample of his music



Entremundos Quarteto at North City Bistro Entremundos Quarteto at North City Bistro





Adriana Giordano's deep Brazilian roots are the backbone behind the sounds of EntreMundos Quarteto.





The band's name means “between worlds," which is an apt description for their musical blend of funk, jazz and soul woven into the classic sounds of samba and bossa nova.

Hear them at this link



Greta Matassa at North City Water District Greta Matassa at North City Water District





Returning Jazz Walk favorite Greta Matassa is one of the most talented, well-known, and beloved singers working in jazz today.





Not only has she been voted "Northwest Vocalist of the Year" by Earshot Jazz 7 times in 15 years, and honored with a lifetime achievement award, she was inducted into the Earshot Jazz Hall of Fame in 2014.

Listen to Greta here



Michelle D'Amour at the North City Lounge Michelle D’Amour and the Love Dealers at the North City Lounge





Michele D’Amour is a storyteller and award-winning songwriter who penned her first song at the age of six and became a published poet in her early twenties. Her lyrics treat difficult topics with a sense of soulful whimsy and wry humor.





Michele sang in her church choir, wrote songs, and sang lead for some local bands before honing her craft at several of the jams in the Seattle area. Upon the advice of friends, she formed Michele D’Amour and the Love Dealers in 2011.

