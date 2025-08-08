King County Citizens’ Elections Oversight Committee Seeking New Members
Friday, August 8, 2025
The CEOC is composed of 16 members with a demonstrated interest or expertise in elections. The committee provides independent oversight, evaluates election-related policies and procedures, and submits an annual report of findings and recommendations to the King County Council. Members meet approximately five times per year.
CEOC is currently recruiting for the following positions:
- Representative from the Spanish-speaking community - three-year term ending July 2028.
- Representative of registered King County voters – three-year term ending September 2028.
- Representative from the Vietnamese-speaking community - remainder of current term ending December 2026, with the possibility of reappointment to a full three-year term.
Interested individuals are encouraged to apply by August 13, 2025. For more information or to submit an application, please visit:www.kingcounty.gov/ceoc
