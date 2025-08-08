King County Citizens’ Elections Oversight Committee Seeking New Members

Friday, August 8, 2025

The King County Council is now accepting applications for open positions on the King County Citizens’ Elections Oversight Committee (CEOC), a volunteer body tasked with monitoring and reporting on elections operations in King County.

The CEOC is composed of 16 members with a demonstrated interest or expertise in elections. The committee provides independent oversight, evaluates election-related policies and procedures, and submits an annual report of findings and recommendations to the King County Council. Members meet approximately five times per year.

CEOC is currently recruiting for the following positions:
  • Representative from the Spanish-speaking community - three-year term ending July 2028.
  • Representative of registered King County voters – three-year term ending September 2028.
  • Representative from the Vietnamese-speaking community - remainder of current term ending December 2026, with the possibility of reappointment to a full three-year term.

Interested individuals are encouraged to apply by August 13, 2025. For more information or to submit an application, please visit:www.kingcounty.gov/ceoc


Posted by DKH at 3:36 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  