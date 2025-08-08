Preserve the Beauty of Nature: Join “Garden Exploration” with Kathy Anderson

Friday, August 8, 2025

Saturday, August 9, 2025 
from 10:00am – 12:30pm
Fee: $55
Shoreline Community College, 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Bldg 2900, Room 2905

Looking for a peaceful, creative way to spend a Saturday morning? 

Join the Garden Exploration Sessions with local gardening expert, landscape designer, and water ecologist Kathy Anderson, a one-day class designed for anyone who loves plants, art, or hands-on crafting!

In this session, Kathy will teach you how to press leaves and flowers to create stunning dried arrangements and handmade cards. 

You’ll learn techniques for preserving blooms from your yard, neighborhood walks, or even vacations. Turning ordinary petals into beautiful, lasting keepsakes.

What’s Included:
  • Step-by-step instruction in pressing flowers and leaves
  • A fun, hands-on card-making activity using dried flowers
  • A take-home dried flower pack for your future projects
  • All supplies included!

Whether you’re a gardener, a DIY enthusiast, or simply looking for a new relaxing hobby, this class welcomes all levels of experience. It's a perfect way to connect with nature and creativity while learning from a pro!

Posted by DKH at 3:44 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  