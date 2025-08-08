Preserve the Beauty of Nature: Join “Garden Exploration” with Kathy Anderson

Saturday, August 9, 2025

from 10:00am – 12:30pm

Fee: $55

Looking for a peaceful, creative way to spend a Saturday morning?





Join the Garden Exploration Sessions with local gardening expert, landscape designer, and water ecologist Kathy Anderson, a one-day class designed for anyone who loves plants, art, or hands-on crafting!





In this session, Kathy will teach you how to press leaves and flowers to create stunning dried arrangements and handmade cards.





You’ll learn techniques for preserving blooms from your yard, neighborhood walks, or even vacations. Turning ordinary petals into beautiful, lasting keepsakes.





What’s Included:

Step-by-step instruction in pressing flowers and leaves

A fun, hands-on card-making activity using dried flowers

A take-home dried flower pack for your future projects

All supplies included!



Whether you’re a gardener, a DIY enthusiast, or simply looking for a new relaxing hobby, this class welcomes all levels of experience. It's a perfect way to connect with nature and creativity while learning from a pro!