Free 5 week Community Police Academy in LFP

The Lake Forest Park Police Department is offering a free, 5-week Community Police Academy (CPA) this September. Classes will be held every Wednesday evening from 6:00 PM to 8:30pm, beginning September 3, 2025.



This engaging program is designed to educate community members about how the Lake Forest Park Police Department operates and to strengthen the relationship between law enforcement and the public.





While not intended as a path toward a law enforcement career, the academy provides insight into key areas of policing, including patrol operations, K-9, investigations, criminal law, and more.





Participants will experience a combination of classroom instruction and hands-on activities, led by officers, detectives, and police leadership. The program also encourages open dialogue and feedback, helping to build trust and transparency between the department and the community.





Space is limited but we still have a few spots available! Participants must be 18 years old and live or work in Lake Forest Park.



