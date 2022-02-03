Shoreline city council will study sidewalk program and ARPA funding allocation
Thursday, February 3, 2022
|Top row: Mayor Keith Scully, Deputy Mayor Betsy Robertson, CM Doris McConnell
Second row: CMs Laura Mork, Eben Pobee, Chris Roberts
The agenda for the Monday February 7, 2022 regular meeting of the Shoreline City Council contains two study items:
Item 8(a) Discussion and Update on the Sidewalk Rehabilitation Program and 2018 Voter Approved New Sidewalk Program
The following topics will be included in the discussion:
- Status of the 2018 Voter Approved New Sidewalk Program;
- Status of the Sidewalk Rehabilitation Program;
- Key issues that impact both programs; and
- Plans for future updates to the Sidewalk Prioritization Plan.
Item 8(b) Discussion of Proposed American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Business Recovery Funding Allocation
Staff developed, based on Council feedback and direction, a comprehensive plan to make the best use of these funds within the required timeframes. The Human Services allocations were discussed at the January 24, 2022 Council meeting.
The comprehensive plan included targeting an allocation of $500,000 for the purpose of business recovery and stabilization. That will be the topic of this discussion.
VIRTUAL/ELECTRONIC REGULAR MEETING AGENDA
Monday, February 7, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. on Zoom
- Join Zoom Webinar: https://zoom.us/j/95015006341
- Call into Webinar: 253-215-8782 | Webinar ID: 950 1500 6341 (long distance fees may apply)
- Sign-Up to Provide Oral Testimony Pre-registration is required by 6:30 p.m. the night of the meeting.
- Submit Written Public Comment Written comments will be presented to Council and posted to the website if received by 4:00 p.m. the night of the meeting; otherwise, they will be sent and posted the next day.
