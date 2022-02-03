Shoreline city council will study sidewalk program and ARPA funding allocation

Thursday, February 3, 2022

Top row: Mayor Keith Scully, Deputy Mayor Betsy Robertson, CM Doris McConnell
Second row: CMs Laura Mork, Eben Pobee, Chris Roberts


The agenda for the Monday February 7, 2022 regular meeting of the Shoreline City Council contains two study items:

Item 8(a) Discussion and Update on the Sidewalk Rehabilitation Program and 2018 Voter Approved New Sidewalk Program

The following topics will be included in the discussion:
  • Status of the 2018 Voter Approved New Sidewalk Program;
  • Status of the Sidewalk Rehabilitation Program;
  • Key issues that impact both programs; and
  • Plans for future updates to the Sidewalk Prioritization Plan.

Item 8(b) Discussion of Proposed American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Business Recovery Funding Allocation

Staff developed, based on Council feedback and direction, a comprehensive plan to make the best use of these funds within the required timeframes. The Human Services allocations were discussed at the January 24, 2022 Council meeting.

The comprehensive plan included targeting an allocation of $500,000 for the purpose of business recovery and stabilization. That will be the topic of this discussion.

VIRTUAL/ELECTRONIC REGULAR MEETING AGENDA
Monday, February 7, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. on Zoom
The City Council is providing opportunities for public comment by submitting written comment or by joining the meeting webinar (via computer or phone) to provide oral public comment:


Posted by DKH at 12:18 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  