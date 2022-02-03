Shoreline city council will study sidewalk program and ARPA funding allocation

Top row: Mayor Keith Scully, Deputy Mayor Betsy Robertson, CM Doris McConnell

Second row: CMs Laura Mork, Eben Pobee, Chris Roberts





Status of the 2018 Voter Approved New Sidewalk Program;

Status of the Sidewalk Rehabilitation Program;

Key issues that impact both programs; and

Plans for future updates to the Sidewalk Prioritization Plan.

VIRTUAL/ELECTRONIC REGULAR MEETING AGENDA

Monday, February 7, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. on Zoom

The agenda for the Monday February 7, 2022 regular meeting of the Shoreline City Council contains two study items:The following topics will be included in the discussion:Staff developed, based on Council feedback and direction, a comprehensive plan to make the best use of these funds within the required timeframes. The Human Services allocations were discussed at the January 24, 2022 Council meeting.The comprehensive plan included targeting an allocation of $500,000 for the purpose of business recovery and stabilization. That will be the topic of this discussion.The City Council is providing opportunities for public comment by submitting written comment or by joining the meeting webinar (via computer or phone) to provide oral public comment: