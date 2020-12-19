Storytelling resumes at the Briarcrest Neighborhood Association January 8
Saturday, December 19, 2020
|When storytelling was in person
The Briarcrest Neighborhood Association will have their odd-numbered-month Storytelling Evening on January 8, 2021, on ZOOM, from 7 - 9pm, instead of the typical first Friday, which is New Year’s Day.
Everyone is welcome to listen or tell a story.
Stories are 8 minutes maximum, family-friendly, and told, not read.
People wishing to participate should email Barry McWilliams for the Zoom link: eldrbarry@gmail.com
