Storytelling resumes at the Briarcrest Neighborhood Association January 8

Saturday, December 19, 2020

When storytelling was in person

The Briarcrest Neighborhood Association will have their odd-numbered-month Storytelling Evening on January 8, 2021, on ZOOM, from 7 - 9pm, instead of the typical first Friday, which is New Year’s Day.

Everyone is welcome to listen or tell a story. 

Stories are 8 minutes maximum, family-friendly, and told, not read. 

People wishing to participate should email Barry McWilliams for the Zoom link: eldrbarry@gmail.com



Posted by DKH at 3:35 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  