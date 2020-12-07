





Small Business Counseling - Navigating COVID-19





Sessions are scheduled on:

Tuesday, 10-12pm

Thursday, 10am-3pm

Sessions are scheduled on:

Tuesday, 10-12pm

Thursday, 10am-3pm

Saturday, 10am-1pm One-on-one counseling with a SCORE mentor to help you with your startup or assist with your existing business including navigating COVID-19.





SCORE (Service Corps of Retired Executives) is a nonprofit organization supported by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).



Register online for a virtual one-hour session that will be conducted over the phone or computer. Spots are limited but the sessions are ongoing.



A SCORE Counselor will email you about your meeting preferences.











