Small Business Counseling - Navigating COVID-19

Monday, December 7, 2020




Sessions are scheduled on:
  • Tuesday, 10-12pm
  • Thursday, 10am-3pm
  • Saturday, 10am-1pm
One-on-one counseling with a SCORE mentor to help you with your startup or assist with your existing business including navigating COVID-19. 

SCORE (Service Corps of Retired Executives) is a nonprofit organization supported by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).

Register online for a virtual one-hour session that will be conducted over the phone or computer. Spots are limited but the sessions are ongoing.

A SCORE Counselor will email you about your meeting preferences.



