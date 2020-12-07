Small Business Counseling - Navigating COVID-19
Monday, December 7, 2020
Register here: https://bit.ly/KCLS_SCORE
Sessions are scheduled on:
- Tuesday, 10-12pm
- Thursday, 10am-3pm
- Saturday, 10am-1pm
SCORE (Service Corps of Retired Executives) is a nonprofit organization supported by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).
Register online for a virtual one-hour session that will be conducted over the phone or computer. Spots are limited but the sessions are ongoing.
A SCORE Counselor will email you about your meeting preferences.
