Shoreline officers responded to the 14700 block of Aurora Ave N around 8:30am Saturday, December 5, 2020 after a young woman sustained a gunshot wound to her face.





She was transported to Harborview Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. The suspect remains outstanding, however there are no immediate concerns for community safety.





The King County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit (MCU) is overseeing this active and ongoing investigation.