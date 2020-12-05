Do you need help right now? The Community Resource Center is there for you virtually

Monday, December 7, 2020

The Community Resource Center is held on 
  • Tuesdays, 1:30-3pm
  • Wednesdays, 2-4:30pm
ALL ARE WELCOME! GET THE HELP YOU NEED AT THE VIRTUAL RESOURCE CENTER.

We are living in stressful times and you may find yourself in need of support.

Log-in or call for free information and access to:
  • Cash assistance
  • Employment and training
  • Education
  • Housing
  • Food assistance
  • Health / medical care
  • Legal assistance
  • Dispute resolution
  • Mental health treatment
  • Substance use treatment
  • Transportation / ORCA Lift
Online Access

Log in via Zoom anytime during the listed open hours. Use - https://tinyurl.com/virtualresourcecenter
Meeting ID: 930-683-3892
Password: 459890

Telephone Access

If you do not have computer access, contact the Virtual Resource Center at one of the following phone numbers during open hours.253-215-8782

669-900-9128
346-248-7799
312-626-6799
646-558-8652
301-715-8592

In collaboration with The City of Shoreline, The City of Redmond and King County District Court.


