Do you need help right now? The Community Resource Center is there for you virtually
Monday, December 7, 2020
The Community Resource Center is held on
- Tuesdays, 1:30-3pm
- Wednesdays, 2-4:30pm
We are living in stressful times and you may find yourself in need of support.
Log-in or call for free information and access to:
- Cash assistance
- Employment and training
- Education
- Housing
- Food assistance
- Health / medical care
- Legal assistance
- Dispute resolution
- Mental health treatment
- Substance use treatment
- Transportation / ORCA Lift
Log in via Zoom anytime during the listed open hours. Use - https://tinyurl.com/virtualresourcecenter
Meeting ID: 930-683-3892
Password: 459890
Telephone Access
If you do not have computer access, contact the Virtual Resource Center at one of the following phone numbers during open hours.253-215-8782
669-900-9128
346-248-7799
312-626-6799
646-558-8652
301-715-8592
In collaboration with The City of Shoreline, The City of Redmond and King County District Court.
0 comments:
Post a Comment