Do you need help right now? The Community Resource Center is there for you virtually

The Community Resource Center is held on

Tuesdays, 1:30-3pm

Wednesdays, 2-4:30pm

Cash assistance

Employment and training

Education

Housing

Food assistance

Health / medical care

Legal assistance

Dispute resolution

Mental health treatment

Substance use treatment

Transportation / ORCA Lift









ALL ARE WELCOME! GET THE HELP YOU NEED AT THE VIRTUAL RESOURCE CENTER.We are living in stressful times and you may find yourself in need of support.Log-in or call for free information and access to:Log in via Zoom anytime during the listed open hours. Use - https://tinyurl.com/virtualresourcecenter Meeting ID: 930-683-3892Password: 459890If you do not have computer access, contact the Virtual Resource Center at one of the following phone numbers during open hours.253-215-8782669-900-9128346-248-7799312-626-6799646-558-8652301-715-8592In collaboration with The City of Shoreline, The City of Redmond and King County District Court.