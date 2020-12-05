ORCA Lift Subsidized Annual Pass for qualified riders
Monday, December 7, 2020
King County Metro and Sound Transit have partnered to create a new, subsidized annual pass program, allowing qualified riders to travel on select transit in our region with subsidized fares.
Eligibility – Customers who reside in King, Pierce, or Snohomish County and are enrolled in one of the six state benefit programs.
APPLY NOW! For more information, visit WashingtonConnection or call 877-501-2233. Expansions are expected in 2022 to serve more customers that have household incomes at or below 80% of the federal poverty level.
