ORCA Lift Subsidized Annual Pass for qualified riders

King County Metro and Sound Transit have partnered to create a new, subsidized annual pass program, allowing qualified riders to travel on select transit in our region with subsidized fares. King County Metro and Sound Transit have partnered to create a new, subsidized annual pass program, allowing qualified riders to travel on select transit in our region with subsidized fares.









Eligibility – Customers who reside in King, Pierce, or Snohomish County and are enrolled in one of the six state benefit programs. APPLY NOW! For more information, visit WashingtonConnection or call 877-501-2233. Expansions are expected in 2022 to serve more customers that have household incomes at or below 80% of the federal poverty level.