Sleep with a MUUS - Shoreline sports chiropractor creates ergometric pillow

The MUUS pillow folds

By Cynthia Sheridan By Cynthia Sheridan





Search "Kickstarter.com" for 'Sleep MUUS' and you will get a lively glimpse of the efforts of one hard-working entrepreneur.





Shoreline sports chiropractor Dr. Patrick Silva, DC has spent the last year perfecting his foldable, ergonomic pillow that he believes is solving the aches and pains (including headaches) for many of his clients.





By watching the product-developing Shark Tank on ABC, he was inspired to begin learning the “language of manufacturing,” while developing three generations of a pillow prototype to offer his friends, family and patients.





Follow-up surveys from users after a month of use indicated this unique headrest works to alleviate pain and promotes better sleep.



Currently the patent process is near completion and Dr. Silva's next hurdle is to meet the fundraising goal of $20,000 which will give his company, Sleep MUSS, a “kickstart” as he moves toward production of the Sleep MUUS pillow.





The word MUUS is a shortened form of "multi-use" and an apt description of this product, which is available with three types of fill and different configurations to customize comfort.



Kickstarter donors earn points for their contributions and these points can be used to buy the product at a greatly reduced cost, if it comes to fruition.





If the fundraising goal isn't met, contributors' funds are not activated on their credit card.









Kickstarter campaign site: Silva’s fundraising page includes an extremely clever and uplifting video to promote his financial goal.Kickstarter campaign site: https://www.kickstarter.com/ projects/sleepmuus/sleep-muus- the-foldable-ergonomic-all- sleeper-pillow









Photos courtesy Patrick K. Silva











