Sleep with a MUUS - Shoreline sports chiropractor creates ergometric pillow
Saturday, December 12, 2020
Search "Kickstarter.com" for 'Sleep MUUS' and you will get a lively glimpse of the efforts of one hard-working entrepreneur.
Shoreline sports chiropractor Dr. Patrick Silva, DC has spent the last year perfecting his foldable, ergonomic pillow that he believes is solving the aches and pains (including headaches) for many of his clients.
By watching the product-developing Shark Tank on ABC, he was inspired to begin learning the “language of manufacturing,” while developing three generations of a pillow prototype to offer his friends, family and patients.
Follow-up surveys from users after a month of use indicated this unique headrest works to alleviate pain and promotes better sleep.
Currently the patent process is near completion and Dr. Silva's next hurdle is to meet the fundraising goal of $20,000 which will give his company, Sleep MUSS, a “kickstart” as he moves toward production of the Sleep MUUS pillow.
Currently the patent process is near completion and Dr. Silva's next hurdle is to meet the fundraising goal of $20,000 which will give his company, Sleep MUSS, a “kickstart” as he moves toward production of the Sleep MUUS pillow.
Kickstarter donors earn points for their contributions and these points can be used to buy the product at a greatly reduced cost, if it comes to fruition.
If the fundraising goal isn't met, contributors' funds are not activated on their credit card.
Silva’s fundraising page includes an extremely clever and uplifting video to promote his financial goal.
Kickstarter campaign site: https://www.kickstarter.com/
projects/sleepmuus/sleep-muus- the-foldable-ergonomic-all- sleeper-pillow
Kickstarter campaign site: https://www.kickstarter.com/
Sports Chiropractor
HumanFirst Health and Movement
206-801-7456
206-801-7456
Photos courtesy Patrick K. Silva
0 comments:
Post a Comment