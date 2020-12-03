Shoreline Parks Board to discuss trees and interest in an Arts Commission
Thursday, December 3, 2020
|Hamlin Park - photo by Alice Lawson
The Shoreline Parks / Tree board meeting will discuss trees and consider the formation of a city arts commission at its meeting today - Thursday, December 3, 2020, 7pm online.
Meeting link:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84152604174?pwd=U2p4VllycmVEU2t3TzJlbHN4enVHQT09
Passcode: 843711
Agenda Highlights
- Tree Board Overview
- Parks Maintenance and Urban Forestry
- Proposal to Form City Arts Commission
