Shoreline Parks Board to discuss trees and interest in an Arts Commission

Thursday, December 3, 2020

Hamlin Park - photo by Alice Lawson


The Shoreline Parks / Tree board meeting will discuss trees and consider the formation of a city arts commission at its meeting today - Thursday, December 3, 2020, 7pm online.

Meeting link:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84152604174?pwd=U2p4VllycmVEU2t3TzJlbHN4enVHQT09
Passcode: 843711

Agenda Highlights
  • Tree Board Overview
  • Parks Maintenance and Urban Forestry
  • Proposal to Form City Arts Commission
Link to Full Meeting Packet [PDF] (HERE)



Posted by DKH at 3:03 AM
