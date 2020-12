The Seattle SeaChordsmen present their annual holiday concert tonight, Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 7pm.

The show will be broadcast on YouTube. The YouTube event is here: https://youtu.be/958Gj3R2AY8



The chorus web site is here: http://seachordsmen.org/. It has information on how to join. We already have Shoreline and Edmonds members!



Your generous donations will go to area food banks.