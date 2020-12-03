Notes from Shoreline council meeting November 30, 2020



Study Item 9(a) 185th Street Station Subarea Plan Progress Report 2015-2020



Andrew Bauer, Senior Planner, made the staff report



In March 2015, the Shoreline City Council adopted the 185th Street Station Subarea Plan and area-wide rezoning. Rather than rezoning the entire subarea at once, it was broken into three distinct phases. Phase 1 of the rezone took effect immediately, while phase 2 goes into effect March 16, 2021, and phase 3 will become effective March 16, 2033.



Phase 2 is the smallest of the three phased areas, but it does include a substantial number of properties that have the MUR-70 zone. MUR-70 (mixed use - residential - allowing 70 dwelling units per acre) is intended to provide for more intense development.







A progress report of Phase 1 is required before moving to the next phase. The complete Progress Report 2015-2020 is available as an attachment to the staff report.



We haven’t seen any activity yet in the MUR-70 zones. This could be because of a variety of different factors, such as small lot sizes requiring aggregation of several properties for a larger scale development. Developers need to meet the density requirement in order to take advantage of the incentives offered. Other market factors could also be at play.



New units occupancy.



Most units are owner occupied which is similar to citywide data. Apartments are mostly 1 bedroom units. There have been no 3 bedroom units. But this was a small sample size.



No commercial development at this time.



There is the challenge of converting single family residences for commercial use. It is also the question of needing tenants and owners to support commercial enterprises before we see any development there. We would expect more commercial development when light rail is operating.



Utilities generally have the capacity to serve the growing population. Upgrades for water and sewer will be needed. Electrical lines on 185th are also being upgraded to serve the new demand.



Transportation



The 185th street Multimodal Corridor Strategy completed by Sound Transit was a huge milestone in advancing the vision for the subarea plan, making a cohesive vision for the land use.



Parks



It is anticipated we will need 43 acres of new parks/open space to serve the subarea population. Areas have been identified so planning and acquisitions are underway.



Although we are early in the plan, growth is tracking with assumptions in the plan. We have to wait and see what COVID-19 means for development and how that plays out. Capital investments are keeping pace with the actual growth and development, and there are always opportunities for improvement.



DISCUSSION



I’m concerned about nothing happening in MUR 70. We knew it would be an issue but it’s tough when you see a very large development bringing in commercial to Mountlake Terrace station. What can we do to make things happen here? Staff will take a look at this to determine if we have to make some changes to our planning for MUR70.



As happened with Aurora Ave, we didn’t see the development that we had expected. But now it’s coming. The light rail station hasn’t even arrived so development will be down the road. It will be a year after light rail comes online before we see development in MUR70. We do need a complete sidewalk network by finding ways to encourage complete sidewalks to be built by the developers.



Still there should be more application activity. It can take several years to complete some of these projects. Staff needs to look at the regulations and incentives again with the goal of encouraging the kind of development we want. We could consider eliminating the development agreement process. It takes a lot of time and creates a lot of uncertainty. Maybe we should codify certain standards that we really want to see. Of course that would be less flexible but more predictable.



We need to encourage developers to build more efficient units if we want to keep rents affordable.



We may want to revisit charging for parking garages separate from rent. There is some incentive to not have a vehicle, but it also means they might park on the street. The multi-family tax exemption (MFTE) has turned out to really increase the City’s revenues to increase city services so we should think about expanding and extending it.



I don’t think there’s enough we can give in a development incentives that will result in a significant enough change. Are these artificial roadblocks? Are we hearing developers complaining that they’d do “this” if it weren’t for “that”? Need to focus on getting the infrastructure in place (sidewalks, parks, utilities) or at least planned out and ready to go.



One thought about sidewalks: when a new project is going up, they end up tearing up any sidewalk that was there and rebuilding it so I’m a little worried about the inefficient use of tax money if we build these sidewalks (that are expensive) and then the developer has to rebuild it after all the utilities are put in and all of their heavy equipment has moved from the site.



It can take up to 2 years to develop because we’re still 4 years off from light rail. Developers don’t want to build a large building with light rail being there. We should open phase 3 at same time as 2. It’s not that much more property. That seems to be where we are getting our general development right now.



I like seeing more apartments. Townhouses are nice but they are not “affordable.”



Why is there a void in the number of bedrooms? Why aren’t there 2 or 3 bedrooms?



Staff will be presenting to the planning commission on Thursday



We must have some facts. Is there historical information about property density like MUR70 starts moving? We must be proactive in determining why the development isn’t happening. It has taken a long time in other cities. Just zoning MUR70 will not bring development. We won’t see anything until the station opens.



End discussion. Will talk about it at their retreat.



STUDY ITEM 9(b)



Discussing the Addendum to the Feasibility Study for Transfer of Development Rights and the Landscape Conservation and Local Infrastructure Program (LCLIP) in Shoreline



Steven Szafran, AICP, Senior Planner, made the presentation



The presentation will move quickly from the basics from LCLIP, and focus on the scenario analysis that they asked us to do in July as the main part of the presentation.







Note:

LCLIP = Landscape Conservation and Local Infrastructure Program (RCW39.108)

TDR = transfer of development rights

TIF = tax increment financing Nick Bratton of Forterra



This tool is encouraged by the Growth Management Act to use the private market to encourage growth where we want it, while preserving those resource lands for forests and farming.



LCLIP is a combination of TDR and a form of tax increment financing to provide a financial incentive for cities to use TDR. The 2020 Feasibility Report has been updated and the report finds that the City stands to gain $8.3 to $12.8 million dollars for infrastructure improvements from revenue generated by new development over a 25-year period if all the City’s allocated TDR credits are placed.



Morgan Shook from ECONorthwest



The three scales of implementation:

Station area emphasis within the light rail subareas. The next scenario covers the light rail station areas and Town Center. The last scenario, or full utilization, covers light rail station area, Town Center and the business commercial district. Mike Murphy available from Kingco to answer any questions



DISCUSSION



Is there a downside? I don’t see one. Should we open this to the widest area of Shoreline or should we stay in light rail zones?



Program is set up well, we take more density in exchange for TDR but also conserve open spaces and green spaces throughout King County, and we raise added revenue for the City.



The incentives go beyond what is available in our development code. It raises costs for developers to go above and beyond. We traded some maximizing of lot coverage for better design and more efficient uses during our townhome discussion. That is a new approach for zoning. We want developers to do things right, not just easy.



Parking reductions should be everywhere, not just in this program. We already have height incentives. Doesn’t incentivize the most efficient use of our land.



Since this development code regulations are included, do we remove the incentives that are there and replace with LCLIP incentives?



Reply: these would be new incentives and see how they interact with those we already have.



ABC areas, is there an order to them?



Can start with lower # credits and build up. But leaves a lot of money on the table so it’s best to take the full amount you need. It takes into account the amount of growth, the geography, and the number of TDR credits.



What if we don’t get the growth we planned on?



Can’t reduce it. So there are milestones, 50% of credits need to be placed by year 10.

There’s no financial punishment - you just don’t collect as much as you wanted.



Why is this so important.



To save farmland, forestry. Regionally this is really important to King County.



Prefer clustering of the taller buildings rather than spread out across the City



Overall agreement to move forward.



