Public Hearing - Amendments to Proposed Development Regulations for the Point Wells Subarea
Saturday, December 5, 2020
Monday, Dec. 14, 2020
7:00pm
Shoreline City Council will hold a second electronic public hearing to consider citizens’ comments on Proposed Ordinance No. 908 amending the Development Code to establish a “Point Wells – Planned Area 4” zone and regulations to implement the Point Wells Subarea Plan.
The City’s Comprehensive Plan has designated the Point Wells Subarea as a Future Service and Annexation Area and this hearing is in accordance with RCW 35A.14.340.
All interested persons are encouraged to listen and/or attend the remote online public hearing and to provide oral and/or written comments. Information on how to join the meeting is posted at shorelinewa.gov/councilmeetings.
Written comments should be submitted to Andrew Bauer, Senior Planner, at abauer@shorelinewa.gov by no later than 4:00pm local time on the date of the hearing.
Any person wishing to provide oral testimony at the hearing should register via the Remote Public Comment Sign-in form on the City’s webpage at least thirty (30) minutes before the start of the meeting. A request to sign-up can also be made directly to the City Clerk at (206) 801-2230.
Any person requiring a disability accommodation should also contact the City Clerk in advance for more information. For TTY telephone services call 206-546-0457. Each Request will be considered individually according to the type of request, the availability of resources, and the financial ability of the City to provide the requested services or equipment.
Full public hearing notice [pdf]
All interested persons are encouraged to listen and/or attend the remote online public hearing and to provide oral and/or written comments. Information on how to join the meeting is posted at shorelinewa.gov/councilmeetings.
Written comments should be submitted to Andrew Bauer, Senior Planner, at abauer@shorelinewa.gov by no later than 4:00pm local time on the date of the hearing.
Any person wishing to provide oral testimony at the hearing should register via the Remote Public Comment Sign-in form on the City’s webpage at least thirty (30) minutes before the start of the meeting. A request to sign-up can also be made directly to the City Clerk at (206) 801-2230.
Any person requiring a disability accommodation should also contact the City Clerk in advance for more information. For TTY telephone services call 206-546-0457. Each Request will be considered individually according to the type of request, the availability of resources, and the financial ability of the City to provide the requested services or equipment.
Full public hearing notice [pdf]
--Information from City of Shoreline
0 comments:
Post a Comment