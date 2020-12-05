Icy patches on the morning commute cause two crashes
Saturday, December 5, 2020
|Photo by Steven H. Robinson
At 7am they reported a single vehicle collision in the 1300 block of N 155th St. Police were already on the scene.
One person had minor injuries and was taken by Aid to local hospital.
At 8am Fire reported a single vehicle rollover at N 175th and Dayton Ave N. Fire and police responded and an alert was issued.
There were no injuries and fire issued a warning about icy spots in the road and advised drivers to drive slower than usual.
0 comments:
Post a Comment