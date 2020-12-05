Icy patches on the morning commute cause two crashes

Saturday, December 5, 2020

Photo by Steven H. Robinson
Shoreline Fire responded to two single vehicle crashes Friday morning, December 4, 2020.

At 7am they reported a single vehicle collision in the 1300 block of N 155th St. Police were already on the scene. 

One person had minor injuries and was taken by Aid to local hospital.

At 8am Fire reported a single vehicle rollover at N 175th and Dayton Ave N. Fire and police responded and an alert was issued.

There were no injuries and fire issued a warning about icy spots in the road and advised drivers to drive slower than usual.



