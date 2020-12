Photo by Steven H. Robinson Just before 1pm on Friday, December 5, 2020, Shoreline Fire reported a residential structure fire in the 700 block of N 184th St in the Hillwood neighborhood, behind Fred Meyer. Just before 1pm on Friday, December 5, 2020, Shoreline Fire reported a residential structure fire in the 700 block of N 184th St in the Hillwood neighborhood, behind Fred Meyer.





The fire was kept away from the house and held to the attached garage. The fire was extinguished but the garage contents were a complete loss.





The homeowner had a minor burn and was taken by Aid to local hospital. No other injuries were reported.





South Snohomish County, Northshore and Bothell Fire assisted.