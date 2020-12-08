Parkinson's Support Group Tuesday from the Senior Center
A support group can offer advice, provide understanding of the stages of the ailment and offer opportunities for support & friendships with others who understand.
A great opportunity to have your questions answered. The meetings are led by a skilled Social Worker who will offer a wealth of knowledge on the subject.
- Day: 2nd Tuesday of the month
- Time: 10:00am-11:00am
- Location: Zoom, call in via phone or Webcam ID: 823 0004 0827, no password. Link is here
- Host: Giddiany Romero, SW
- Call 206-365-1536 or email giddianyr@soundgenerations.org for details.
