Parkinson's Support Group Tuesday from the Senior Center

Parkinson's Support Group, Tuesday December 8, 2020

Day: 2nd Tuesday of the month

Time: 10:00am-11:00am

Location: Zoom, call in via phone or Webcam ID: 823 0004 0827, no password. Link is here

Host: Giddiany Romero, SW

Call 206-365-1536 or email giddianyr@soundgenerations.org for details.









A support group can offer advice, provide understanding of the stages of the ailment and offer opportunities for support & friendships with others who understand.A great opportunity to have your questions answered. The meetings are led by a skilled Social Worker who will offer a wealth of knowledge on the subject.